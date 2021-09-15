iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Dohj LLC’s Largest Position

Dohj LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,766 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 8.0% of Dohj LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.58. 5,666,748 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.15. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.