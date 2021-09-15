iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,294 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $60,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 837.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,967,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,038,000 after buying an additional 9,797,852 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.7% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,530,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,188,000 after buying an additional 5,043,303 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,866,000 after buying an additional 3,961,067 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,493,000 after buying an additional 1,270,310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,666,748 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.15. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

