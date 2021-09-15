iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,485,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254,401 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.88% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $132,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 10,628 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after purchasing an additional 52,333 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 53,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 25,661 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,655,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 41.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,908. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.48 and a fifty-two week high of $54.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

