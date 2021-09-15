iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.20. The company had a trading volume of 57,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,782,740. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.02. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.53.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

