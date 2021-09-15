iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,039 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.13. The stock had a trading volume of 103,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,782,740. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.02.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.