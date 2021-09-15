iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Position Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYY. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 47.6% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth $120,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $111.50 on Wednesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a one year low of $79.49 and a one year high of $114.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.25.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.