iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,089 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.81. The company had a trading volume of 386,377 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.81.

