iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,797 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $6,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV opened at $76.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.10. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

