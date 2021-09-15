iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Lowered by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,875 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.32. 2,315,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.10.

