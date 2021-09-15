iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:USXF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:USXF) traded up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.74 and last traded at $37.69. 73,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 68,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.44.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.34.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.