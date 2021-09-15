iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,232 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 0.4% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $7,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 9,473 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $102.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,115. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $72.68 and a twelve month high of $104.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.86.

