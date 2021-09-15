iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL) Shares Up 0.9%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL) shares shot up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.20 and last traded at $79.10. 153,777 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 87,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.43.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.94.

