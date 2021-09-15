iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,900 shares, a decline of 74.5% from the August 15th total of 768,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ XT opened at $65.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.54 and its 200 day moving average is $62.17. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XT. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6,225.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,711 shares during the last quarter.

