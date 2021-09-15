iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Acquired by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,659 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.41. 9,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,366. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.66. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $30.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

