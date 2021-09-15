iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Holdings Decreased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 59.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 235,523 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 510,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,211,000 after buying an additional 189,259 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 917,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,924,000 after purchasing an additional 19,323 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,225,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 65,773 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 125,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $1,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.21. The stock had a trading volume of 83,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,781,085. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.02. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

