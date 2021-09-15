iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 497,715 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 3.4% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Gold Trust worth $16,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 510,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,211,000 after buying an additional 189,259 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 917,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after purchasing an additional 19,323 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,225,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 65,773 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 125,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.14. 444,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,781,085. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average is $34.02.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

