iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s Largest Position

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 624,723 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 3.0% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.08% of iShares Gold Trust worth $22,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

IAU traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.14. The company had a trading volume of 454,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,781,085. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day moving average of $34.02. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $37.60.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

