iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,662 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $3,001,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 25,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.5% in the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,078,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,323,000 after acquiring an additional 775,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA LQD traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $135.75. 302,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,354,886. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.91 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.74.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.