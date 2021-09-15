iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.17

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.17 and last traded at $52.17, with a volume of 141772 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.46.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.49.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

