iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Shares Acquired by Mirsky Financial Management CORP.

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 1,106.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,438 shares during the period. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. owned approximately 2.25% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 15,710.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQDH traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.18. The stock had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,920. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.74. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $90.41 and a 1 year high of $96.87.

