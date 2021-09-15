iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)’s share price were up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.95 and last traded at $60.89. Approximately 1,054,372 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,608,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.81.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.