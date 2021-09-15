iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Stock Price Up 0.8%

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)’s stock price rose 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.18 and last traded at $69.11. Approximately 33,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 97,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.59.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.70.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.