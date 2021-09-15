iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Stock Price Up 0.6%

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)’s share price rose 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.89 and last traded at $71.83. Approximately 66,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 142,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.73.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.