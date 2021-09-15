iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Trading 1% Higher

iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) traded up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.73 and last traded at $65.60. 14,753 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 29,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.98.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.58.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.