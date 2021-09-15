iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Bought by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 3.8% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $19,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of ACWI stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $103.87. The company had a trading volume of 113,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,749. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.86. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $105.41.

