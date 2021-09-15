iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Purchased by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 216.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,511 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned 0.32% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $53,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.92. The company had a trading volume of 138,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,749. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $105.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.86.

