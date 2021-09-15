iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,189 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWC. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,584.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.48. The stock had a trading volume of 119,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,263. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.39.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

