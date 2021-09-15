iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 111,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after acquiring an additional 14,570 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 42,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,666,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,893,000 after purchasing an additional 111,904 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $777,000.

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.17. The stock had a trading volume of 492,211 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.68. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

