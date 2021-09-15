iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Position Increased by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $13,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,411,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,628 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,041,000 after purchasing an additional 161,975 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,666,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,893,000 after purchasing an additional 111,904 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,606,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,360,000 after purchasing an additional 119,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,176,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.17. The company had a trading volume of 492,211 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.68. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

