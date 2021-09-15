iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,387 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,126,666 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.20. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.