iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Managed Account Services Inc.

Managed Account Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,153,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,734,000 after buying an additional 8,638,406 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,356.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720,756 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 292.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,858 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,553.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,774,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 165.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,138,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.25. 2,126,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.20.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

