iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72,963 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,227.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $65.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.23. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $42.55 and a 52-week high of $65.69.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

