iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,592 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $28,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $116.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.87. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.91 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

