iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 2.3% of Brighton Jones LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Brighton Jones LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $44,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of IWB traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,031. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $178.29 and a 1-year high of $255.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.25.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

