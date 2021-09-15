iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,907,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 187,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 1,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.00. 20,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,225. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.58 and a 200 day moving average of $264.38. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.