iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 364,172 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 2,719,234 shares.The stock last traded at $161.40 and had previously closed at $159.59.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. S&T Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

