iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $31,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,542,000 after purchasing an additional 504,941 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,582,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54,628 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,427,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,179,000 after purchasing an additional 405,677 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,237,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,840,000 after acquiring an additional 392,206 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 927,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,974,000 after acquiring an additional 348,158 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $298.19 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $210.02 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $300.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.42.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.