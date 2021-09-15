iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stake Cut by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,297 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $235,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 81,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 15,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $116.98. The company had a trading volume of 15,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,862. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.99. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $81.71 and a twelve month high of $119.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

