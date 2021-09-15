iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) by 81.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDRV. Florin Court Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 44,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,712,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IDRV opened at $49.71 on Wednesday. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.02.

