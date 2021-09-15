iShares Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXX) Shares Up 0.6%

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXX) shares shot up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $475.70 and last traded at $475.69. 1,249,244 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,063,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $472.97.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.37.

