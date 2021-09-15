iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Mirsky Financial Management CORP.

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 8.1% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $18,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 139,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $2.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.78. The company had a trading volume of 107,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,035. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $175.98 and a 1-year high of $277.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.75.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.