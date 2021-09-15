iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,457 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,014,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after purchasing an additional 473,229 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,371,000 after purchasing an additional 452,127 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,046,000 after purchasing an additional 444,797 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $96,788,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, reaching $268.78. 11,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,035. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $175.98 and a 1-year high of $277.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.48 and a 200-day moving average of $267.75.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

