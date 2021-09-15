iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,094 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.7% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,085 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,911,000 after purchasing an additional 524,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,318,000 after purchasing an additional 167,691 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded up $3.72 on Wednesday, hitting $449.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,261,314. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $444.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.83. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

