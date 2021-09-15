iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 717,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $308,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV opened at $446.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $444.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.83. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.92 and a 12-month high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.