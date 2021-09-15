iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,835.8% during the first quarter. Clark Financial Advisors now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 13,782 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.64. 20,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,029. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.20 and a 12-month high of $152.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.42 and a 200 day moving average of $146.83.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

