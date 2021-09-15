iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.49

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.49 and last traded at $16.49, with a volume of 28373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average of $15.32.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 101.6% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 780,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after acquiring an additional 393,149 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 94,434 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,147,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,463,000 after purchasing an additional 108,156 shares during the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.