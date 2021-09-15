iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,890 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned 0.13% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $10,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJK. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,191,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 273,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after purchasing an additional 126,709 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 726,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,829,000 after purchasing an additional 84,154 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 449,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,202,000 after purchasing an additional 49,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 871,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,264,000 after purchasing an additional 45,469 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.65. The company had a trading volume of 727 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,943. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.26 and its 200-day moving average is $80.16. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.76 and a fifty-two week high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

