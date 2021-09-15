iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Holdings Decreased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,125 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $39,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FundX Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 60,721 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJS stock opened at $98.62 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.31 and a 1 year high of $110.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.84.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.