iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Purchased by Mirsky Financial Management CORP.

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,243 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $8,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. FundX Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 152.7% in the second quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 60,721 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $55,000.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.69. 22,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,408. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.84. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.31 and a 1-year high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

