iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Trimmed by Managed Account Services Inc.

Managed Account Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,745 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 3.0% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $109.63. 287,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,216,152. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $116.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

